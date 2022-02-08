The complex tale of artificial demand and growth-focused investments

Another exception can be to drive discovery. When the consumers themselves do not know the value of a product/service and the entrepreneur needs to incentivize the consumer to discover product value; then it might make sense for the company to offer the product/service at a lower price point, which will help drive product usage and enhance value. However, such discounting is only justifiable once or twice per customer. Multiple iterations of the same gross-margin level discounting for the same customer could be a red flag and indicate artificial demand. Prolonged negative gross margins over time might become counter-productive and lead to discount-hunting by customers.