The confrontation’s with Putin, not Pushkin or Russian people

To be sure, Ukraine has a rich literary tradition, but it makes little sense to compel a professor to teach Ukrainian writers in a course on Dostoyevsky (or any other Russian writer). It brings together two cultures which Ukrainians have rightly insisted are distinct, and it also forcibly couples Ukrainian identity with Russia’s. True, no course on Indian literature can be complete without the voices of Muslim, Dalit or women writers. But combining Russian and Ukrainian writers makes little sense, unless there is a literary, pedagogic or aesthetic reason to do so. At the core of the Russia-Ukraine dispute is Russia’s absurd assertion that Ukraine doesn’t really exist as a nation, and that it has always been part of Russia. By all means, let there be a course on Ukrainian literature, celebrating Mykola Hohol (known more widely as Nikolai Gogol) and Anna Akhmatova, who were born in Ukraine, or Anton Chekhov and Mikhail Bulgakov, who grew up or spent time in Ukraine, and contemporary writers like Oksana Zabuzhko and Andrei Kurkov. But why consider them only in relation to Russian writing?