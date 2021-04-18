The confusion we suffer over the question of mortality

All my life, I have tried to find out how the elderly feel about the realization that they have just about another five or ten years to live. They are not fooled by optimism, I learnt, but they love to live, even if it is with their sight dimming, hearing fading, mind wavering and legs collapsing. A time comes when the predominant sign of life in a person is a tremendous pain in parts of the body that they never knew existed, and such a life would be unbearable without modern pain-killers. Yet they extract enough from life to wish to continue. So when the final days come, their children will extend a confused rationale and keep them strapped in a bed as a living corpse.