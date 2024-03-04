The Congress has to mend it ways to remain in the fray
If the Congress, too, corrects its current flaws, it may have better days in the future
A twin blow to the already enfeebled Congress party has come from Himachal Pradesh. First, the grand old party’s official Rajya Sabha candidate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, suffered a shocking defeat. Second, Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh who had long been the face of Congress in this hill state, resigned. Singh led the six MLAs who crossed the floor in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. For now, the party has persuaded Singh to withdraw his resignation, but the six MLAs who cross-voted have been disqualified. Even if the Congress weathers this storm, it will find no respite from the political forces that are hell-bent on proving that the party is now but a relic of the past.