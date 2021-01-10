The consequences of a punch bowl that doesn’t get take away

The third problem is that the Fed has already unleashed a huge short-term speculative wave with its actions. We already know that the central bank is about as likely to apply what we might dub the McChesney doctrine as Donald Trump is to admit he got something wrong. That’s why rate expectations and bond yields are already on the floor. They might go down a bit but they’re more likely to go up a lot. You shouldn’t buy one asset on the basis that another asset yields nothing, because at some stage that other asset will start yielding something. It’s simply that bond valuations are more extreme right now.