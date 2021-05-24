The contagion effect of crypto volatility on other asset classes

Will crypto volatility continue? Yes. There is a tug-of-war that will become more tense and multidimensional. One notable aspect of cryptos this year, especially of Bitcoin, has been competing pulls between and within the private and public sectors. This is likely to intensify in the months ahead, with each side also going through its own far-from-linear evolution. Until the last 10 days or so, the private sector was fuelling what appeared to be an accelerating self-reinforcing process of broader adoption of Bitcoin as a form of payment and store of value. The most visible impetus came in February, when Elon Musk said that Tesla had invested some of its cash in Bitcoin and would also accept it as payment for cars.

