The contest to create the web’s third generation has intensified

Of course, things will get simpler and cheaper, but while the transition from Web 1.0 to Web 2.0 was simple and inexpensive, the metaverse and web3 are cumbersome and demand payment. To the extent they grow and produce useful services, they will have a future, but I think it is somewhat of a stretch to claim that either of them will be the future. Besides, environmental considerations were not part of the design specifications of Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies. In a world that is trying to decarbonize, it will be difficult to justify wasteful power consumption and carbon footprints primarily for an ability to skirt the law.