The contrast in persuasion strategies for votes and jabs

The communication strategies of these political parties are not really based on rational messages, like those that address people’s economic well-being. Politicians know that human lives are defined by man-made but unspoken divisions based on caste, religion and gender. As the Pulitzer-winning author Isabel Wilkerson noted in her recent book, Caste: The Lies that Divide Us, these emotive issues act as an invisible guide, like grammar, not only to how we speak, but also how we process information, without our having to think about it. There are also many biological constructs in the brain that guide behaviour. The tendency to form in-groups and cooperate within an in-group to take on out-groups, for example, is a behavioural tendency displayed by multicellular organisms for 600 million years. Politicians are masters of combining these man-made divisions with biological constructs of behaviour in their persuasion process. The use in Kerala’s 2021 polls of Turkey’s Hagia Sophia controversy, which dates back to 1453 CE, as a conduit for the creation of in-groups and out-groups is an example of such politics.