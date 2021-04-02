The conundrum of financial distress and higher household savings amid covid

What do we learn from all this? When we are faced with a crisis, say, an accident or lack of food, our body unleashes emergency response energies to enable us to face the situation. In a pandemic-induced financial distress phase, a majority of the people preferred to save. One basic tenet of financial planning is that you have an emergency fund equivalent to, say, six months of expenses. People usually follow the principle of Income - Expenses = Savings/Investments. Ideally, it should be Income - Savings/Investments = Expenses. As long as you are adequately protected, you need not come up with the emergency response if required. The RBI data encompasses the entire population (Bharat) and not just the urban or semi-urban centres (India). To that extent, people who are better off, should plan financially for emergencies.

