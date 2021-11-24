The CoP circus is over but India still has hoops to jump

The world’s in a somewhat analogous situation now. Indiscriminate carbon emissions in the West due to its 100-year-old development process threaten the world with global warming. But, once again, the West wants developing countries to embrace clean energy without providing either funding or technology. The 2015 Paris agreement to provide $100 billion to poor countries every year—low by scientific estimates—remains unfulfilled and has again been postponed. In addition, while there is pressure to shift away from coal, green technologies are held close and priced high. According to an in-house magazine of the World Intellectual Property Organization, there were 24,027 patent applications for renewables in 2017, compared with 10,463 in 2002. Most of these patents reside in the US, Europe and Japan. Even expansion of nuclear power generation, which currently contributes only 3% of India's power generation, is stuck in a limbo because, ironically, China has blocked India's access to new technologies and nuclear raw materials.