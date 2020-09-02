The countdown to the election of our lifetime has begun

The deep inequality in incomes and hopelessness experienced by working class people in the US condemned to temporary work and poor paying service jobs because of the collateral damage of automation and globalization is also a global phenomenon. In Deaths of Despair, published this year, the economists Angus Deaton and Anne Case explained how deaths among Caucasians in the US between the ages of 45 and 54 had risen from 30 per 100,000 in 1990 to 92 per 100,000 in 2017: “They are drinking themselves to death or poisoning themselves with drugs", or committing suicide. The states with the highest increases in Caucasian mortality rates are also those that support Trump. India’s working class may depend on temporary jobs and be victims of inadequate education, but at least have family and community fraternities. Still, India needs to create upwards of 90 million new non-farm jobs by 2030 or face the same widespread spiral of negativity. Instead, India seems in the grip of a “premature" hollowing out of its factories, not unlike that seen in America over the past few decades.