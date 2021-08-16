The country must adapt itself anew to climate change

For India, the carbon paved path to middle-income-hood has been rudely interrupted. What appeared to be a postponable decision is fast becoming a Hobson’s choice. Intransigence on faster carbon reduction is no longer an option because the impact of global warming falls disproportionately on the less well-off. An accelerated path to carbon neutrality requires significant investment from depleted post-pandemic coffers. The only way to unlock this is a combination of restraint and efficiency on one hand, combined with frugal green innovation on the other. The Indian government and corporate sector have not shown sufficient signs of awareness of this new predicament, leave alone demonstrated the imagination to help find solutions. The IPCC report’s warnings for India are particularly dire. Immediate steps that India needs to take are in terms of adaptation and resilience to extreme weather events—heatwaves and pluvial floods, for instance. Afforestation, switching to electric vehicles and renewable energy must accelerate during this decade. Frugal innovation can begin with an efficiency focus, reducing inputs needed for the same output, but must progress to carbon substitution. Even as the CoP-26 team visits India this week, we must seek quicker and more effective transfer of technology in return for faster decarbonization.