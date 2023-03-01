The country must work at raising productivity growth
A recent study published in January’s RBI Bulletin shows the existence of large productivity differences across sectors
Recent budgets have hiked capital expenditure substantially. The rationale for such increases has been the multiplier effects of capex. It is assumed that increased capex outlays would lead to higher growth in future, as these investments could enhance capital formation, thereby boosting a major factor of production. Though there could be gestation lags in realizing this growth through public investments, prospects of higher growth ahead might also attract more private investments. However, such an investment-driven growth strategy would fail to realize its full potential unless it is accompanied by corresponding increases in productivity. This is a challenge that India must address in the medium term in order to move to a sustained higher growth trajectory.