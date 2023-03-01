The country must work at raising productivity growth

As India’s manufacturing sector has been the focus of policy attention in recent years, we must take a closer look at productivity trends in this sector, though the RBI study offers disaggregated economy-wide estimates. Wide variations are found in productivity growth across sectors. Those which could be crucial in accelerating industrial growth, such as electrical equipment, refined petroleum, machinery and chemicals, witnessed a productivity decline in the second time period, compared to the first. Those with a lower share in overall value addition, such recycling, have registered higher productivity growth since 2010. Two important inferences can be made from the figures. First, the bulk which saw a decline in productivity growth are capital-intensive sectors, while those with higher productivity growth are labour-intensive, barring transport equipment and parts. This raises questions on capital productivity and the nature of technological change. Second, sectors with the potential to enhance exports, other than textiles, have not been able to register higher productivity. As the role of productivity growth in enhancing global competitiveness needs no overstatement, the contribution of these sectors to export growth could be limited even in the years to come.

