The country mustn’t get entangled in a web of fake news4 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:03 AM IST
What India’s poultry sector suffered during the pandemic after being tarred by false risks slapped upon chicken offers a case study of the damage that fake news can do to livelihoods.
In late 2020, the hashtag #NoMeat_NoCoronaVirus was trending on Twitter. Users were ‘appealing’ to others to quit meat consumption to safeguard everyone from covid-19. Misinformation had jumped in to fill an information vacuum. India’s poultry industry had fallen prey to fake news before, but what was new was a potent combination of low media literacy and social-media propagation.
