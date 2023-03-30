The country mustn’t get entangled in a web of fake news

Falsehoods about possible modes of covid contagion went with wild online speculation about the implications of a scary virus with zoonotic origins. Some of the messages on WhatsApp were peppered with images of chicken that looked ailing or ravaged to serve as ‘evidence’ of those false claims. Although these had no scientific basis, they fed anxiety among people and convinced many to—if not permanently, at least temporarily—stop consuming chicken. This hit the poultry sector hard. A research note published by the Division of Avian Physiology and Reproduction at the ICAR-Central Avian Research Institute pegged the industry’s losses at over $3 billion. According to a letter written by the All India Poultry Breeders Association (AIPBA) to the government, Indian poultry farmers faced an average loss of about ₹50 per kg as a result of rumours that were spread. Our own research with the Institute of Economic Growth looked at the socio-economic ramifications of misinformation on the Indian poultry industry. Conversations with stakeholders operating at different levels of the value chain revealed multiple forms of impact sustained by them, including social and psychological distress beyond an economic squeeze.