The country needs a frame work for a universal social security net

The Supreme Court order is a positive step towards recognizing the need for better systems and implementation mechanisms to ensure the protection and welfare of unorganized-sector workers. The manner in which various legislated provisions and schemes are implemented tends to exclude a significant section of India’s population. The larger message from the court is the need for laws on social protection that are universal and accessible to every worker, irrespective of place of residence or work. Such a framework for universal social protection should not just comprise a set of legislations, but also have the requisite flexibility and political will to be of aid to every citizen of the country at all times. Especially so during and after a pandemic of the scale that the country is witnessing.

