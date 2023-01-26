The country needs a rational crypto regulatory regime4 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Our disproportionately heavy crypto tax regime has wrecked Indian exchanges, exposed investors to foreign rules and put at threat the possibility of India leading the Web 3.0 revolution.
Virtual digital assets, or VDAs, have emerged in recent years as a global phenomenon, with investors fascinated by their potential, tech firms looking at use cases for blockchain technology with VDAs as equity, and governments apprehensive about their perceived risks to monetary and fiscal policy. VDAs have already gone through three boom-and-bust cycles. Not long ago, around early 2021, expectations had begun to get frothy, as the potential of this technology seemed endless, with tech-savvy experts fervently anticipating how crypto would transform every aspect of society. Investors in crypto appeared to be earning profits that traditional investment could not hope to rival. Even today, despite a crash in crypto prices and the collapse of crypto exchanges like FTX, India’s tax-deducted-at-source (TDS) record shows transactions of about ₹6,000 crore, a steep fall year-on-year, but significant nonetheless.
