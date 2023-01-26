The country needs a rational crypto regulatory regime

On 1 February 2022, the government announced two new taxes: the first was a flat 30% tax on any gains from crypto transactions that could not be set off against losses in other crypto transactions; the second was a 1% TDS, effective 1 July 2022, on any transaction over ₹10,000. These measures were disproportionate to the tax regime for other asset classes, like mutual funds and shares, for which the equivalent tax is 15% and a set-off against losses is allowed. These moves were meant to disincentivize people from speculating on crypto assets, while giving the government a mechanism to monitor transactions. But they also delivered a critical blow to the Indian crypto ecosystem, with domestic crypto exchanges faced with decimation as their Indian users shifted to foreign exchanges to avoid scrutiny.