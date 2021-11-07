The country needs to get a handle on mental health

There are other disturbing imbalances. The RCI, run by bureaucrats in Delhi, rations out permissions for conducting M-Phil programmes to only a handful of different institutions every year, which automatically limits the number of psychologists qualifying each year. The basis for selecting these institutions is not transparent and Delhi-based bureaucrats rationing professional licences is an uncomfortable throwback to a long-forgotten era. The selected institutions conduct entrance exams that are not standardized, with each institution pulling in a different direction. For example, these institutions conducted in-person exams even during the pandemic and forced students to travel to various cities. These exams are fashioned on the multiple-choice-question format, which, instead of testing students’ knowledge of mental health theories and practices, assesses their ability to game exams.