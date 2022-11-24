The country needs to reimagine its public service broadcasting

As it reaches its silver jubilee milestone, the challenge for Prasar Bharati going forward is two-fold. It has to accelerate and sustain its reforms trajectory of the past five years to further modernize its operations through information technology, while digitalizing its audience touch points with compelling and creative content. It has to do so while managing the biggest manpower transition in its history, with nearly 2,000 employees retiring annually for the next few years. Managing this manpower transition is not merely an exercise in human resource management, but also in commercial management, as any new infusion of manpower will have to be funded from its commercial revenues. Herein lies the catch-22 for the public broadcaster, as it would require ensuring the infusion of professional talent at competitive, market-determined wages for specialized functions across sales, marketing, digital and IT, among others. Efforts underway to amend the recruitment rules and related provisions within the Prasar Bharati Act will have to be taken to their logical conclusion for the public broadcaster to successfully complete this major manpower transition.