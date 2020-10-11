The country’s federal structure has three gaping holes

The third sign is the strange syllabus changes for students under the Central Board of Secondary Education. The ministry of education decided to drop a bunch of subjects from Class 9-12 curricula; apart from subjects like “democracy in diversity", “gender, religion and caste" or “challenges to democracy", topics like federalism, secularism, citizenship were also axed. Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had rationalized the cuts at that time, blaming the extraordinary pandemic situation. He is right and he certainly deserves the benefit of doubt, but one key question lingers: Did the minister or his colleagues consult experts before taking this extraordinary step? Or, on what basis were these subjects—such as federalism—picked over others for dropping? As has become common with this government, no details are available on stakeholder consultations or the rationale of those decisions.