The country’s path ahead after the peak of a second covid wave

As mentioned earlier, whether it is a ‘third wave’ or a ‘bump’ would depend on several factors; most importantly, on the roll-out of our vaccination programme. There is a misconception that the only way to stop a third wave is to achieve 100% vaccination in a few months’ time. That may not be necessary for managing a possible third wave at the community level. One possible approach, depending on vaccine availability, is that the Union government procures vaccines to provide two doses to all those who are above 60, at least one dose to those above 45, and use the balance for those aged 18-45. If there is excess vaccine availability, backfill. Data on those who died prior to 1 May and were eligible for vaccination but were not vaccinated would be useful for the government in putting out messages aimed at overcoming vaccine resistance. Any approach to vaccinating those who are willing and can safely be inoculated must take the best available wisdom into consideration, and this should be executed with the willing participation of state governments.