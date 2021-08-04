The courage of sportswomen who have laid down new rules

It takes courage to step into an arena and compete at the highest level. It takes courage to return to that arena five years later, after having won gold medals and having already demonstrated that you have no further worlds to conquer. It takes courage to recognize the tension between the mind and the body in that arena. It takes courage to accept one’s limits. It takes courage to listen to an inner voice telling you that something must be wrong if you can no longer make sense of spatial dimensions, whether you are up or down, and that it is necessary to pause. It takes courage to admit a mental block and not keep rushing at it in the hope of crushing it. It takes courage to take decisions day by day. It takes courage to return once more to the same arena, give one’s best performance, and be among the top three in your chosen field at the end of the day.