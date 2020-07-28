Opinion | The court has an opportunity to lay down the limits of contempt

The Supreme Court and various high courts have powers under Articles 129 and 215 to act against contemnors. Article 129 says that “The Supreme Court shall be a court of record and shall have all the powers of such a court, including the power to punish for contempt of itself." Article 215 says much the same thing in regard to the powers of high courts. In addition, there is the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, which seeks to define what constitutes contempt. There are broadly two types of contempt, civil and criminal. The former includes defiance of court orders or judgments or refusal to honour undertakings given in court. The latter includes publication (by words, signs or visible representation) that would “scandalize" or “tend to scandalize", “lowers or tends to lower the authority of, any court; or (ii) prejudices, or interferes or tends to interfere with, the due course of any judicial proceeding; or (iii) interferes or tends to interfere with, or obstructs or tends to obstruct, the administration of justice in any other manner".