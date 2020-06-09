The Covid-19 ball is now in the common man’s court

We can learn a few things from government slogans and jargons. I have been a fierce opponent of the Emergency, but during that time there was a slogan—Hum do, hamare do (we two, ours two). Millions of people realized its importance and, soon, family planning became a part of their lives. Today, there are no questions over its acceptance among educated people. Abolition of the Sati tradition was also an outcome of such efforts. Later on, the Sarda Act curbed child marriage. We have not succeeded in abolishing dowery, but anti dowery acts established dowry as a social evil. One thing is clear—the ball is now in the court of the common man. We have no other option but to become self-reliant for our safety. This is the biggest need of the hour.