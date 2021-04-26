Covid crisis is a wake-up call for India Inc as well

Three years ago, California-based outdoor retail company Patagonia sued former US president Donald Trump for depriving public lands in Utah of federal protection which would potentially open up two million acres for logging, drilling and mining. Patagonia is known for its environmental activism, as much for its outdoor clothing and gear. The company was joined in its suit by many Native American representative groups because the land, as Patagonia describes it, is a “cultural landscape sacred to tribes".