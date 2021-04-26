Covid crisis is a wake-up call for India Inc as well

Covid crisis is a wake-up call for India Inc as well4 min read . 01:22 AM IST
The state’s governance gaps, as visible in healthcare, demand a more active Corporate India
Three years ago, California-based outdoor retail company Patagonia sued former US president Donald Trump for depriving public lands in Utah of federal protection which would potentially open up two million acres for logging, drilling and mining. Patagonia is known for its environmental activism, as much for its outdoor clothing and gear. The company was joined in its suit by many Native American representative groups because the land, as Patagonia describes it, is a “cultural landscape sacred to tribes".
More recently, on 14 April, the chief executive officers (CEOs) of leading US firms released an advertisement protesting against new voting laws being enacted by various Republican legislatures (Georgia, Texas or Arizona, to name a few) that threaten to disenfranchise voters, especially from African-American and Hispanic communities. The signatories included the CEOs of Google, Amazon, Starbucks, General Motors, Merck, Netflix. Some CEOs who didn’t sign the petition, such as Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase, had earlier released statements criticizing these new laws.
