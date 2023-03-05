The covid lab-leak theory is back thanks to geopolitics

But we should also take note of the timing of these revelations. It is now one year since Russia began its “special military operation" in Ukraine. Many European economies are in serious trouble and their citizens may be getting tired of the privations caused by a faraway war. A large majority of countries across the world want an end to the conflict as quickly as possible through negotiations. Most importantly for America, the war has pushed Moscow closer to Beijing, and a China-Russia coalition is the biggest long-term threat that the West faces. In fact, the war may be aiding China in its global superpower ambitions, which took a beating during the pandemic. The US seems to have realized this, though a bit belatedly.