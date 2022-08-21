The crisis brewing in China is likely to affect everyone4 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 10:27 PM IST
The unravelling of its real estate sector after decades of debt fuelled growth may have major knock-on effects
One of the most worrying economic stories in the world right now is unfolding in China’s real estate sector. To put it in perspective, real estate drives nearly one-third of China’s economic activity, and housing accounts for about 70% of household wealth. Nearly 30% of all bank loans are property-related.