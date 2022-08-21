The crisis brewing in China is likely to affect everyone

So, massively leveraged property developers can neither pay their debts nor finish their projects. Millions of Chinese who spent their savings buying property as an investment are finding no buyers. Huge numbers of others have no idea when they will get possession of their properties, even as they carry the burden of mortgages. Banks are being squeezed from both sides—by developers who borrowed and cannot pay up and retail customers who are refusing to. There have been runs on several banks, as citizens tried to withdraw all their deposits following rumours that these banks are broke.

