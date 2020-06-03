Opinion | The crisis farmers face today will have repercussions later

The man next to me looked more ragged than the other farmers there. He sat outside the circle on his haunches. I asked him to join the circle; he refused. The others narrated their own stories of helplessness. All of them grow fruits, vegetables or flowers. Each had problems and losses, like the papaya farmer. The man on the haunches didn’t speak, till we coaxed him to. He was not there to participate in the discussion, but was looking for work. He had returned from Bangalore ten days earlier, where he worked at a construction site. From being a provider of money to his family in the village, he had become dependent on them, which was fine by him. But they were running out of food other than rice, and needed money quickly. He went away disappointed as we left.