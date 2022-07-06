The crypto meltdown’s fallout on the luxury watches market

The crypto meltdown has claimed its first luxury victim: the Rolex Daytona. After reaching record highs earlier this year, prices for the most desirable watches on the secondary market have now fallen. The global bubble in second-hand timepieces was fuelled by crypto and stock-market gains, stimulus cash and speculation. That is unravelling. So far, demand for new watches is holding up. But the secondary luxury watch market is a stark reminder that the bling boom might not last. In 2021, a combination of roaring stock markets and crypto bolstered wealth and ignited a broader interest in investing in alternative assets, whether non-fungible tokens or timepieces. And when markets began to whipsaw earlier this year, some investors were keen to put their money into more tangible stores of value, such as a Rolex watch. Consequently, a new breed of young timepiece traders joined long-time collectors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}