The crypto revolution will not be public but can’t be stopped

Ask yourself a question. Why shouldn’t finance and payments be as easy as sending an email? Anyone who grew up on computer games and texting probably thinks that running a financial system should be equally frictionless and cheap, especially if there existed a mature central bank digital currency. There’s no reason money can’t be transferred via simple communication. Due to the large amount of money at stake, there would need to be higher levels of security than with email. But some mix of bioscans, multi-factor authorization and hardware security (more than a password) ought to suffice. These safeguards shouldn’t cost very much once they are in place.

