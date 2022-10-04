The crypto slump left 12,100 coins in zombie trading limbo4 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 09:59 PM IST
Expect tokens that are neither dead nor alive to pile up higher still
When it comes to putting a number on this year’s crypto swoon, the one cited most often is $2 trillion, the digital-asset market value that evaporated in the downdraft. But here’s a figure that captures the breadth of the crypto bear market: 12,100. This is the number of crypto tokens that have effectively ceased trading this year, according to data provider Nomics—not dead technically, but like zombies, not quite alive either.