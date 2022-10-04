The crypto slump left 12,100 coins in zombie trading limbo

Most blockchain projects are built around bespoke digital coins, which often function as user rewards and compensate developers for their work, giving them an incentive to stay involved. During last year’s price run-up, thousands of crypto startups issued new tokens to support these projects, and bullish sentiment meant there was ample demand for the market to absorb the vast majority of them and still drive prices higher. That all changed this year, as macroeconomic conditions put investors off risk assets and token prices nosedived. The implosion of the Terra blockchain, as well as the collapse of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto firms like Celsius Network caused a further selloff and cooled venture capital funding. The biggest tokens, like Bitcoin and Ether, suffered major declines before eventually finding support. But for many coins backing riskier and sketchier endeavours, the downturn has delivered a kind of knockout blow.