The cryptosphere may evolve to resemble the music market

To envision the future of crypto, I keep trying different analytical tools. This time, the concept of relevance is focality, by which I mean the part of the system at which consumers direct their attention. Focality could determine whether crypto ushers in an era of dystopian inequality, or whether most of its benefits accrue to broader society. It sounds quite abstract, so consider a simple example from the world of music. Famous artists such as the Beatles or Taylor Swift attract attention with their very names—in other words, they have become focal. Then there are performance spaces or bars that are known for putting on good music. Here, the venue is focal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}