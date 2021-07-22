Three decades since liberalization, the cup is only half full

Before 1991, cars could be bought from just three companies. Now there is a choice of more than two dozen. The same is true of two-wheelers. Well into the 1990s, one could withdraw money from a bank only for a few hours during the day. Now one can walk over to an ATM at any point of time. The waiting time for a landline phone connection back then could be as long as a decade. One can now get a mobile phone connection within a day. Television entertainment options were limited at best to a couple of hours every evening. Now over-the-top (OTT) platforms and cable TV are available 24/7 with a vast variety of viewing fare.

