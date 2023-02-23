The curious case of India’s rising food-price inflation
- Our recent drop in inflation has proven short-lived but it is high food inflation, especially for cereals, that threatens to make matters worse for those who have already been in distress.
Estimates of inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) released for the month of January by India’s ministry of statistics and programme implementation have put to rest any hope that our fight against inflation is over. The moderation in inflation numbers for November and December was rather short-lived, with inflation back above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper bound in January at 6.52%, along with a higher inflation print for rural areas at 6.85%. More than overall inflation, though, it was food inflation that surprised many. While overall consumer food price inflation increased from 4.2% in December to 6% in January, the cereal inflation rate was at more than 16%, the highest since the new series was adopted. And even for cereal inflation, price pressures were more pronounced in rural areas, with rural cereal inflation reported at 17.2%, significantly higher than in urban areas, where that rate was 13.8%.