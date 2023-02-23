The curious case of India’s rising food-price inflation

But then, another question arises. Why have cereals and other commodities been getting dearer at this pace even when there is no rise in incomes and international prices have declined from their peaks? For cereals, there are essentially cost-push pressures, worsened by supply shocks. While cereal prices were rising even before the Ukraine-Russia war, these pressures got strengthened after a poor domestic wheat crop last rabi season due to a heat wave and then a decline in rice production in the kharif crop due to uneven and deficient monsoon rainfall. A part of the blame also lies with the government for ignoring rising wheat-price signals and intervening effectively much later, with an export ban. For eggs and milk, what also contributed were rising fodder prices. These have risen at more than 10% for almost all of 2022, more than 20% since May, with the last three months witnessing 30% inflation. In fact, data from the wholesale price index (WPI) has clearly indicated that cereal and other prices have been on a rising trend since August 2021. Even the overall WPI has been above 10% since April 2021 and it was bound to show up in consumer prices sooner or later.

