The curious case of India’s success in taming covid-19

The third possible reason is the most interesting: the fact that we are not a squeaky clean country like the developed world. A study by the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Kangra (bit.ly/3oNwWeH), has found that per capita covid deaths are lower in countries where people are exposed to a diverse range of microbes and bacteria. Another coronavirus study (bit.ly/36EbRgc) has found that low- and lower-middle-income countries with less access to health care facilities, hygiene and sanitation actually have lower numbers of covid deaths per capita. Scientists looked at publicly available data for 106 countries on parameters like demography, prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, sanitation, etc, and concluded that “improved hygiene and higher incidence of autoimmune disorders correlated positively with covid-19 mortality and were among the most plausible factors to explain covid-19 mortality as compared to the GDP of the nations."