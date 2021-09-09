The curious case of missing TV news channel ratings

Interestingly, news channel ad volumes have not dropped despite the prolonged ratings blackout. According to TAM AdEx data for January to June 2021, the ad volume share of the news genre was equal to that of general entertainment channels (GECs) at 28%. During the same period in 2020, GECs were ahead with an ad volume share of 31%. Of course, news channel spots are sold for a pittance compared to entertainment channels. Yet, the sheer volume size is noteworthy as news genre viewership share is not more than 7-8% of total TV viewership.