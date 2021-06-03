The curious case of the missing chief marketing officer

A decade-old global survey suggests that 80% of CEOs do not trust or are unimpressed by their CMOs. This is against 10% for their CFOs. On the other hand, 74% of the CMOs in that study believed that their job design did not allow them to maximise their impact on the business. I don’t know how you feel about these numbers, but over two decades of conversations on both sides suggest that these trends aren’t unfounded. We have often found ourselves mediating between the CMO and CFO, and in some cases even explaining the need for a top-flight CMO as a business imperative. This seems counter-intuitive. If the CMO is indeed responsible for our most valuable relationship, i.e. our customer base, and what customers believe about us, how can we let this situation prevail in our C-Suites?