The dangerous QE ‘addiction’ that is afflicting central banks

Have an exit plan: QE tends to be deployed in response to bad news, but is not reversed when bad news ends. As a result, the stock of bonds held by central banks ratchets up, expanding their balance sheets into the longer term. When central banks adopted inflation targeting in the 1990s, they saw clarity about their policy reaction functions—how policy would change in response to news—as crucial for their credibility. Today, policymakers are struggling to explain how or even whether QE will be unwound. They’re rightly concerned about triggering a sharp market reaction to signals that asset purchases will be tapered, but the longer confusion persists, the greater the possible damage. The Bank of England appears to have changed its mind on how tighter monetary policy will be sequenced. Apparently, the plan now is to reduce QE before interest rates are raised. Our report urges much greater clarity on QE.