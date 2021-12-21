The data protection bill’s reduced emphasis on privacy

Many of the amendments suggested by the JPC are welcome. The 2019 draft required children’s personal data to be processed in a manner that was in the “best interests of the child". Given that decisions as to what constitutes the child’s best interests are best left to parents and natural guardians, the new language proposed by the JPC which states that the personal data of children should be processed in such a manner as would protect the rights of the child, is welcome. Similarly, the introduction of a new Section 62, under which data principals can file a complaint with the Data Protection Authority if they are not satisfied with how their grievance was redressed by the data fiduciary, neatly ties up one of the last remaining loose ends in the grievance redressal mechanism of the draft law.