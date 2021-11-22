The data revolution that can catalyse our climate battle

Pushed by climate-conscious institutional investors, companies across the globe are now in a scramble to map their and their suppliers’ carbon footprint. The time seems right for green accounting to move centre-stage in economics and finance. But this won’t be easy. Consider the valuation of natural capital. So far, most assessments have focused on components that have readily-available market prices: timber from forests, minerals unearthed from mines, and so on. It is much more challenging to measure the value of the ‘ecosystem services’ provided by nature. Think of mangroves that provide protection from storms in coastal areas. By comparing the damage that storms inflict on coastal villages protected by mangroves with that on villages without the same buffer of vegetation, economists have tried to deduce the ‘value’ of such mangroves. But these estimates are still tentative in nature and are not available for all such eco-system services.