The deadly legacy of a crater
- Meteorites that are about 1 kilometre across hit us about every one million years
On a sunny Tuesday morning in March about 66 million years ago, this planet’s dinosaurs were wiped out. In fact, about 75% of the planet’s plant and animal species were wiped out. Well, maybe not all on that Tuesday afternoon, but they were gone within a relatively short geological span: maybe a few years, maybe a few tens of thousands of years.