The deadly legacy of a crater

Given those numbers, and taking into account the Earth’s age of about 4.5 billion years, you’d expect that we’d have at least a few thousand craters left by all these collisions, maybe about 60 of them as large as Chicxulub. True, we may not be able to see them all. After all, more than 70% of the planet is under water. Even so, it’s surprising that we know of only about 200 impact craters on Earth. For various reasons, only about 20 of those are “marine impact craters", and most of those 20 are in relatively shallow waters—like Chicxulub.