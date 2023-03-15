The denial of same-sex marriages violates a basic right

I came out as a gay man while living in New York in the late 1980s, but foolishly delayed telling my parents in Kolkata. My flawed rationalization was partly what the government is using now: i.e., that India’s ethos and traditions defining acceptable behaviour were very different. It was a terrible decision, not least because I had unusually liberal parents who were even more protective of me when I did tell them. My father signed a public petition seeking to decriminalize homosexuality and poked fun at the prudery of 377, a colonial law that he pointed out prohibited all carnal intercourse “against the course of nature". A year or so before my father died in 2009, Mint’s weekend edition reviewed a book of my travel essays. In a chapter on New York, I had written about how witnessing the city’s celebrations of LGBTQ identity had helped me be openly gay. This passage was quoted in its entirety in that review. When I checked my email that morning, I could not help admiring that my father had sent the review to everyone on his mailing list.