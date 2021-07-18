The devil’s in our demographics, not population growth

Clearly, there is no population boom forcing these states to frame two-child policies. India’s large population is seen as a drag on development, but that is because myopic economic policy ensures limited resources are distributed unevenly and unfairly. There is no certainty that undemocratic laws can remedy that. BJP ally and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has said that laws alone cannot achieve population control. The politics of these proposed laws, especially because the announcement comes months before UP elections, is important: BJP supporters have long believed, erroneously of course, that minorities with a higher TFR will soon outnumber the majority, thereby ignoring not only its mathematical improbability but also real data, which shows fertility rates declining across communities. BJP leaders do not disabuse their supporters of this delusion as long as it fetches votes.

