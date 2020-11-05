The diary of an Indian yankee in king Trump’s court

I early-voted the other day in my hometown: Somerville, Massachusetts, US. It’s a town just north of Cambridge and Boston. My neighbourhood was the bastion of America’s fight against colonial British rule. It is home to Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and other great universities, and one of the great knowledge factories of the world.

I voted for Joe Biden in the presidential election, as did about 90% of my town’s fellow citizens, as it turned out.

It was a cold and rainy day, but the experience was smooth. A volunteer gave me a form to fill, and a pen I could take home as a souvenir (covid-19 makes for some strange souvenirs). A small socially-distanced line waited. We were called into the city hall’s large public discussion room, where we voted two-three at a time.

This is what a functioning democracy looks like in a pandemic. In Massachusetts, we have a Republican governor, and a Democratic state legislature. Our healthcare system was put in place by a Republican, Mitt Romney, who had to disavow it when Democrat Barack Obama took his idea national. Our discussions are mostly civil. People take personal responsibility and play their part in beating the pandemic. We will have mandatory masking, even while socially-distanced, starting this Friday. We will comply.

It is the morning after the election as I write. Biden has won Massachusetts. And while it looks like he will pull off a White House win, there is a collective pall of gloom here. How could this race be so close?

I am a professional working in statistics and artificial intelligence. Thus, I am galled by our failure in pre-poll forecasting, and in modelling the election. We have much to go back to the drawing board and learn.

But as a scientist and educator, I am shaking my head along with my previous colleagues at Harvard and scientists everywhere: What has happened to rationality and thought...?

As a citizen, though: How on earth could almost half the country’s voting population choose Donald Trump?

In the last four years, we have had too much. The incompetence on pretty much everything. The total inaction on climate change and pushback against all science. The abandonment of European allies and of Kurds in West Asia. The tying of aid to Ukraine with domestic political favours. The “grab them by the pu**y", and the “blood coming out of her wherever". The appointment of a possible rapist to the Supreme Court. The labelling of Mexicans as “drug dealers, criminals, rapists". The shutting down of asylums. The separation of children from their mothers and fathers at the US border. The holding of children in cages; the young ones’ diapers unchanged. The “bad people on both sides". The support for police who choke African-Americans. The tear-gassing of citizens for a photo-op at a church. The loss of more than 200,000 citizens to covid-19. The complete repudiation of science on masks. The utter failure on providing adequate tests and economic support to counteract the raging pandemic.

And yet, after all this, almost half the American electorate chose Trump.

I guess I feel particularly hurt, as I have lost two countries. When I naturalized as an American citizen back in 2014, I gained a second country. And now I feel that, in some sense, I have lost both.

Over the past half decade or so in India, we Indians seem to have gone backwards too. The incompetence on the financial management of the country. The reneging on our long traditions of secularism and protecting minorities. We have used sedition laws more often, and muzzled journalists. Violence against women has increased. We locked down the people of an entire state after Article 370 was abrogated. We have made religion a criterion for citizenship. And then the failure on covid at various levels.

I have lost my India, and my America.

Perhaps, it’s the times. All across the world, intolerance has increased. Othering has increased. Strongmen abound, despite their failures. Maybe we are just swimming against the river...

But the last time we had this march of intolerance and hate all across the world, we know how it turned out.

But then I think of Somerville, of Massachusetts, and of New England. I see how Delaware elected the first openly trans-sexual state senator, Sarah McBride. How the Republican governor of Vermont refused to vote for Trump, saying enough is enough. How far we have come on gay-rights, both here and in India. And how the fight for gay marriage started with Massachusetts as far back as 2004.

And then it occurs to me: All change is local. And that I need to stay the course and not despair. That I need to name my place, and protect what is good about it, and fight to change what is not. Fight to divest pensions from oil. Fight to protect immigrants in the US from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Fight to make policing more community based. Fight for my home.

These are the author’s personal views.

Rahul Dave is chief scientist at Univ.Ai. His twitter handle is @rahuldave

